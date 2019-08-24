Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $422.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.09 million to $427.20 million. Five Below reported sales of $347.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Five Below by 28.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Five Below by 69.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 100.5% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Five Below has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $148.21.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

