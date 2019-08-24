Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Leggett & Platt also reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

