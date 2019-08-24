Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. Packaging Corp Of America posted earnings of $2.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.09. The stock had a trading volume of 543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,993. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth $35,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth $40,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.