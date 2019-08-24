Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zagg’s earnings. Zagg posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ZAGG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 1,100,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Zagg has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zagg by 540.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Zagg by 9,137.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zagg by 3,643.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Zagg by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zagg by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

