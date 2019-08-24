Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Brean Capital lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $107,969.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,992.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $60,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $267,354.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,138. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

