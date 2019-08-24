Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Nucor reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nucor from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

NYSE:NUE traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,530. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $66.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other news, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,649,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,658,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 5,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $327,413.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,276.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,601 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Nucor by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 47,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

