Zacks: Analysts Expect PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Aug 24th, 2019

Brokerages forecast that PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PS Business Parks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.69. PS Business Parks posted earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PS Business Parks.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.64). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

PSB traded down $4.52 on Friday, hitting $174.96. 71,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,071. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $180.11. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other PS Business Parks news, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total value of $101,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $207,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PS Business Parks by 82.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PS Business Parks by 4.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

