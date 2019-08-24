Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.21%. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TLYS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. 341,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,544. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $244.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry bought 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,621.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 520,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tilly’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 110,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Tilly’s by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,112,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 578,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

