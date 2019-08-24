Zacks: Analysts Set $30.00 Price Target for CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CCNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 770,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 29,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,732. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $405.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.98.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

