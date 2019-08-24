Zacks: Analysts Set $43.00 Price Target for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has earned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.39. 77,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,689. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,021.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

