Zacks: Analysts Set $5.50 Target Price for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Medalist Diversified REIT an industry rank of 108 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Aegis set a $6.00 price objective on Medalist Diversified REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Birth-Related Neurolo Virginia acquired 414,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $2,002,160.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $3,856,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

