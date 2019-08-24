Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.35.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.