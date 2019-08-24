Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($4.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18).

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,688,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 135,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.33. 200,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,989. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.75. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

