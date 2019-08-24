Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,902,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $43.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 746,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 717,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 245,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after acquiring an additional 476,337 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

