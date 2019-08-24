Zacks: Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Million

Brokerages expect TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post $7.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $8.18 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $3.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $31.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $33.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $141.40 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $211.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of TXMD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $670.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

In other news, Director Brian Bernick bought 10,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 52,405 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,166,559 shares in the company, valued at $53,773,014.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 160,549 shares of company stock valued at $465,467. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

