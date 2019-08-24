Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Sell

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. 5,694,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $403.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $51.24.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

