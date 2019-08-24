Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $30.00 target price on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $833,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $81,150,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,533,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,851,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,481,000 after purchasing an additional 526,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 320,383 shares during the period. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $7,437,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

