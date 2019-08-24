Zacks Investment Research Lowers Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CLNC opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Equities analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 248.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.