Zacks Investment Research Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLF. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pi Financial upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $61.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 9,738,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 173.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,235 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 41.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,426,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,572,000 after acquiring an additional 716,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,822,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

