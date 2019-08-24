Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a positive rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.07.

Shares of KTB opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,684,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,318,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.