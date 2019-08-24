ZClassic Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002671 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $55,290.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00494436 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00136407 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00051316 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,317,850 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

