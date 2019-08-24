ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZEAL shares. TheStreet lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 3.25% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $20.83. 1,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,289. The firm has a market cap of $647.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.