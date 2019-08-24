Zetacoin (ZET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $305,780.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. In the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $305,780.00 and $16,771.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,086.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.14 or 0.03029438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00712485 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,159,108 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange, YoBit and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

