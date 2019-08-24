Zilla (ZLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 112.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $232,923.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

