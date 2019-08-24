Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) EVP Sells $179,192.00 in Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $179,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $254,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ZGNX opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zogenix from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 target price on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Zogenix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 54,187 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 70,815.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

