ZPER Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 51.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Liquid and Allbit. ZPER has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $10,352.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded 87.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00065186 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00363626 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007128 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,294,901,316 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allbit, Liquid, HitBTC, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.