Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.23. 32,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 20.42 and a current ratio of 20.42. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.67.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.