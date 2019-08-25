-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other Motus GI news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David P. Hochman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,054,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. 96,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. Motus GI has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

