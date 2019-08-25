$0.27 EPS Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,658 shares in the company, valued at $121,217,680.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,770 shares of company stock worth $10,873,645. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after buying an additional 434,990 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,509.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 415,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,355,000 after buying an additional 407,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $18,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 515,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,701. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.