$0.27 EPS Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,088,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,339,658 shares in the company, valued at $121,217,680.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,770 shares of company stock worth $10,873,645. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,918,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,308,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,728,000 after buying an additional 434,990 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,509.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 442,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 415,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,355,000 after buying an additional 407,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $18,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 515,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,701. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

