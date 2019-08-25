$0.45 EPS Expected for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Jerash Holdings (US) reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jerash Holdings (US).

JRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of JRSH remained flat at $$7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

