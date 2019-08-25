$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OUT. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,519. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,299,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $27,335,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,483 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,805,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 961,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after purchasing an additional 952,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.