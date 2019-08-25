-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Alder Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($3.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alder Biopharmaceuticals.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALDR. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $18.00 price target on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ:ALDR opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 7,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,675,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

