$1.64 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.78. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Vertical Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.84.

Shares of ALB traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $59.95. 1,534,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.71. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $108.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 30.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,729,000 after purchasing an additional 420,273 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 27.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,028,000 after purchasing an additional 375,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

