1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.15 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.78%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 1-800-Flowers.Com updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.56-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sidoti raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,810,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,125. 64.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

