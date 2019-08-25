1,038 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 210.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 48.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 155,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 90.9% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Shares of MCD traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.66. 2,868,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.22. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.