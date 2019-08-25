$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 million. T2 Biosystems reported sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full year sales of $9.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $12.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.07 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $22.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 722,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 234,369 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 121,836 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,981. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

