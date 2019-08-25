$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cascend Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.83.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, reaching $169.28. 1,571,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,790. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

