$331.06 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to announce sales of $331.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $336.83 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $332.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,810. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 43.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,255.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 1,043,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

