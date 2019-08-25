$336.49 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) to announce sales of $336.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.97 million. Enova International posted sales of $293.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on Enova International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $450,071.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,519.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 236,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,224. Enova International has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.42.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.