$440.13 Million in Sales Expected for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will report $440.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.65 million and the lowest is $412.60 million. US Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $460.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $413.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 281,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,042. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.72 million and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $38,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

