4NEW Price Down 13% Over Last Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. 4NEW has a market cap of $42,954.00 and approximately $16,126.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last week, 4NEW has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00253366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01293235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, Exrates, BitForex, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

