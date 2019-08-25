$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post sales of $5.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 3,224,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,819. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,747 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $86,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.