$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will post sales of $5.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the lowest is $5.00 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $18.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.40 billion to $18.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 3,224,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,819. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,747 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,769 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $86,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.