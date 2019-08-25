$6.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $6.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.44 billion and the highest is $6.78 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $26.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $28.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $947,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,101,183. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 776,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Farmers National Bank increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 35,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,125. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

