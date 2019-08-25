$76.78 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report $76.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $75.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $320.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $331.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $394.94 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $458.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

AMPH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. 222,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,640. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $103,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $134,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,557 shares of company stock valued at $549,583 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52,407.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.