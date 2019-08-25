Aave (LEND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $230,101.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, Aave has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, Gate.io, Bibox and Kyber Network. Aave has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $230,101.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aave Token Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bibox, Binance, Alterdice, Gate.io, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

