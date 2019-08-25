ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 769,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,574. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

