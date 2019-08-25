Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Reaches $400,625.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market cap of $400,625.00 and $1,894.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 13,178,550 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

