AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.10 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Huobi and Gatecoin. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $662,222.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00258151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.01318923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00097146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000421 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

