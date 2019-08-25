Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) traded down 11.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.53 and last traded at $44.94, 1,621,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 344,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

