Aeternity Price Hits $0.24 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Aeternity has a market cap of $68.41 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LATOKEN, OOOBTC and Tokenomy. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001001 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 326,093,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,272,523 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BigONE, Zebpay, OOOBTC, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDAX, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OTCBTC, BitMart, Kyber Network, Binance, Mercatox, HADAX, FCoin, Liqui, Tokenomy, DragonEX, OKEx, LATOKEN and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.